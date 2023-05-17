News

CEF data point to decrease in petrol and diesel prices

By Shona Buhr
A consistent decline in global oil prices since the start of April has been cited as the main factor contributing to next month’s expected lower fuel prices. / Gallo Images

A huge relief at the pumps is looming in June as the mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) point to a drop in fuel prices.

The CEF data show an over-recovery in petrol prices, which could translate into a decrease of between R1.11 and R1.13 per litre. The data also indicate an over-recovery of between R1.27 per litre for 50ppm and R1.36 per litre for 500ppm for diesel.

This after motorists have had to navigate a tough road of continuous petrol price hikes in recent months.


A consistent decline in global oil prices since the start of April has been cited as the main factor contributing to next month’s expected lower fuel prices.

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.