Celebrity chef Letlape’s murder case moved to Joburg High Court

The high court in Johannesburg has taken up the case against Sibusiso Zitha, the man charged with killing renowned pastry chef Thembekile Letlape.

The decision was made on Monday during Zitha’s brief appearance in the Randburg magistrate’s court.

Zitha, who has been under arrest since June, showed up in court dressed in a black suit.

He faces seven charges, including murder, two counts of malicious damage to property, two counts of domestic violence, one count of perjury for lying to the court about pending cases, and failure to appear in court.

Witness statements are still outstanding

The National Director of Public Prosecutions’ office decided that the case should be transferred and heard at the high court, senior prosecutor Yusuf Baba informed the court.

This is where Zitha will stand for a plea and trial.

Additionally, Baba mentioned that two witness statements still needed to be submitted. Zitha will now appear in court at the Johannesburg High Court on October 2.

Letlape was the creator of The Pastry Princess, a custom patisserie with a focus on pastries, confections, high tea, cakes, and speciality cakes for weddings.

She was the daughter of renowned ophthalmologist Dr Kgosi Letlape, an MP for ActionSA and former president of the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

Renowned chef’s body found in Zitha’s house

Letlape’s body was discovered by her father at a house owned by Zitha in Fourways. He had gone to look for her after she had sent her mother a worrying text message.

After going on the run, Zitha eventually turned himself in to the authorities, appearing in court for the first time on June 3.

Shortly after his arrest, a video appeared on social media, and Zitha was heard saying: “It was a mistake, which is why I am confessing.”

The video quickly went viral.

“I’m eternally regretful, and that’s why I’m confessing because I can’t take it back.”

Also Read: Celebrity chef’s killer faces further charges after ‘confession’

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content