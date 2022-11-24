Chance for Ghana to capitalise on Ronaldo’s off-the-pitch drama

The Black Stars of Ghana will on Thursday evening open their 2022 Fifa World Cup campaign against a Portugal side that is trying very hard to focus on the game following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United this week.

The Group H encounter will kick off at 6pm at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

Ronaldo, who is arguably the best player in the world, cut ties with the Red Devils after disciplinary measures were instituted against him. This after a tell-all TV interview with Piers Morgan over a week ago.

Ronaldo’s off-the-pitch drama should motivate Ghana, who knocked out Bafana Bafana and Nigeria in the qualifiers to book their ticket for the tournament in the Middle East.

The Portuguese have been at pains trying to play down the five-time Ballon D’or winner’s headline-grabbing drama, and the matter might just put the spanner in the works.

Dubbed by many as the greatest of all times, Ronaldo has made five appearances in the World Cup, playing 17 games and scoring an impressive seven goals.

Speaking at Portugal’s pre-match press conference in Doha, Ronaldo’s former Manchester teammate Bruno Fernandes told Fifa.com: “I haven’t discussed anything with Ronaldo. It’s a personal matter that he is dealing with. Our focus is 100% on the national team.

“I don’t feel uncomfortable with what is happening with Cristiano. It was a privilege to play with him in the national team and at club level. Cristiano is a role model for me.

“The World Cup means a lot for Cristiano Ronaldo. I’m sure he is focused on this competition. We usually create a lot of noise around things that are going on, but I am sure Cristiano is focused.”

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said: “I am not bothered about what is happening with Cristiano, it hasn’t been discussed at training or when we are together. There hasn’t been any conversation. Not even from him.”

