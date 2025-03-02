Chaos as premier’s spin doctor pushes SABC around 

The Free State premier’s spin doctor Matshediso Setai is accused of meddling in the editorial affairs of SABC News.

Setai allegedly caused a scene at the State of the Province Address (Sopa) last week Friday when she allegedly ordered the SABC team to put more focus on the Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae.

Insiders in the premier’s office and the SABC claimed that Setai told SABC journalists, led by the Free State and Northern Cape news editor Palesa Moeti, that they should film the premier while she was being puffed with makeup and dressing up for the occasion.

She also allegedly ordered the crew to follow Letsoha-Mathae around with cameras when she walked towards the venue.

The Sopa was held at Lemo Mall, Bloemfontein, which is owned by property tycoon Freddy Kenny.

It is said that the whole incident angered Moeti, who refused to listen to Setai’s orders.

However, it is understood that Setai flipped her wig and called SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli to complain about Moeti’s refusal to do what she wanted.

Insiders claim Chabeli called SABC news bosses in Bloemfontein, including Moeti, and told them they should do what Setai wanted and stop being

arrogant.

It is also alleged Setai prevented the SABC News team from interviewing opposition parties after Letsoha-Mathae delivered her speech.

“It was dramatic as Matshediso caused chaos pushing her own agenda. As she is friends with Nomsa, she flexed her muscle, and Palesa and her team couldn’t do anything but listen to what she wanted,” said an insider who works in the premier’s office.

A mole at SABC News criticised the move.

“Nobody should interfere with the editorial independence of the SABC. What Nomsa and Matshediso did is a complete nonsense that needs to be condemned. That was the transgression of the highest order,” said our mole.

“Matshediso is trying hard to give Maqueen attention, even when it’s not necessary. She called journalists last month, when Maqueen was celebrating her birthday, and told them to do write-ups and announce on radio that she turned 56,’ said a source in the premier’s office.

An upset Chabeli poured cold water on the allegations of interference. “I have known Tshidi for more than 20 years and yes, she reached out to me that day of Sopa and she told me that she was finalising Sopa logistics and as such I told her who to call in that regard. It was only a matter of commercial sense, nothing else whatsoever,” Chabeli said.

“I never spoke to anyone regarding how Sopa should be covered. I am the CEO of the public broadcaster, and I had nothing to do with the premier’s makeup. Whoever told you that is trying to ruin my reputation. I take these allegations very seriously. I did not get involved in SABC News editorial and I didn’t call anyone to flout SABC editorial policies. I would never do such. I am going to deal with those people who told you that.”

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane said: “The SABC GCEO does not interfere in SABC News’ editorial independence. Our editorial policies and procedures are strictly upheld to ensure objective and impartial journalism. The GCEO did not instruct the news team to film the Free State premier while getting makeup. When the premier’s spokesperson reached out, the GCEO appropriately referred her to the SABC News team.

“These allegations are unfounded. Premiers are typically given an opportunity to engage on their speeches. In this instance, the premier wished to engage ahead of the speech, but there was no interference by the GCEO.”

Setai did not respond to questions sent to her.

