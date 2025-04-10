Chapter 9 institutions to make declaration about Omotoso verdict

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), the Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Rights Commission (CRL), and the Commission to Advance and Preserve Cultural and Religious Rights are expected to brief the media on their positions regarding cases of gender-based violence (GBV).

This comes after the Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso was found not guilty of any of the 32 charges against him.

A judge in Gqeberha’s high court ruled last week that the prosecution’s cross-examination was insufficient.

There has been a backlash against the court’s decision, with political parties, government organisations, and GBV activists calling for the National Prosecuting Authority to review the judgment.

The CRL said on Thursday that they will be talking about their court monitoring procedures and their shared concerns about the abuses in sacred spaces, the way the Timothy Omotoso case is being handled, and GBV and femicide court cases.

“In the press briefing, the CRL Commission, CGE, and the South African Human Rights Commission will announce their concerted plans to address systemic failures in the justice system,” reads a joint statement.

Omotoso (63), along with two women he was charged with, Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho, was facing 32 charges, including rape, sexual assault, trafficking in persons for sexual purposes, and racketeering.

Testimonies about hotel visits

The trial has been delayed multiple times since Omotoso, a Nigerian national, was arrested in April 2017.

Omotoso is the head of the Jesus Dominion International church, which has its headquarters in Durban and branches in other parts of South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel.

His accusers testified in court that they were recruited under the false pretence of receiving spiritual benefits.

Additionally, they were assured that their lives would become better since they were selected to take part in church-related activities.

It was alleged that Omotoso paid for and planned the complainants’ stay at his hotel in Durban, Nigeria, or Israel.

The complainants told the judge that the two women Omotoso was alleged to have been with informed them of these hotel visits.

On arrival, however, Omotoso or his assistants would inform the complainants of the house rules.

These included telling them to turn off their phones or not talk to their male friends prior to the rapes.

