News

Charge Mapisa-Nqakula, says ANC chief whip Majodina

By Sunday World
Charge Mapisa-Nqakula, says ANC chief whip Majodina
ANC Chief Whip and National Executive Committee NEC member Pemmy Majodina has expressed her wish for the NPA to charge national assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. / Gallo Images

ANC chief whip and national executive committee (NEC) member Pemmy Majodina has expressed her wish for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to charge troubled national assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This she said in a leaked text conversation with former Ekurhuleni mayor and NEC member Mzwandile Masina.

According to the explosive text evidence, which we have seen, Majodina (incorrectly saved on the mobile phone as Majodima) said Mapisa-Nqakula had to be charged so that the ANC could effect the step-aside rule.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.