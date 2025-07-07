Charge sheet in ex-ANC spin doctor Pule Mabe fraud case finalised

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has finalised the charge sheet in the fraud and theft case involving former ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe and his co-accused.

Mabe (44), his wife Mmatlhekelo Elsie Mabe (46), Loyiso Mkwana (51), Thandeka Mbassa (59), Matilda Gasela (65), Abdullah Mohamed Ismail (50), and Mabe’s business associate Tinyiko Mahuntsi (46) appeared at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

All seven accused are currently out on R30 000 bail each.

Mabe, his wife, and the other five co-accused are facing charges of fraud, theft, and violations of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and the Public Finance Management Act in connection with a R27-million tender that was allegedly illegally awarded to Mabe’s business in 2017.

Mabe’s businesses, KGP Media Holdings, which was formerly known as Enviro Mobi and later as Groen Mintirho, and Star Mass Direct, which was formerly known as Kariki Media Holdings, are also accused in this case.

Case postponed to August 27

Previously, during the accused’s appearance on June 17, the matter was postponed to July to allow the state to provide the accused’s lawyers with the final charge sheet.

During court proceedings on Monday, state prosecutor Magdeline Montwedi-Mclean told magistrate Brian Nemavhidi that the final charge sheet is ready and has been given to the lawyers of the seven accused.

Nemavhidi postponed the matter to August 27, so the defence could go through the final charge sheet submitted.

Zola Majavu represents Mabe, his wife, and his businesses.

The allegations against Mabe and his co-accused are that the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development awarded Mabe’s company, Enviro Mobi, a contract in March 2017 to supply 200 three-wheel motorised waste collection vehicles known as tuk-tuks.

There was also well over R6-million of storage costs, which was paid by the department.

The aim of the vehicles was to assist 58 waste pickers in Ekurhuleni. Investigations revealed that Mabe’s company received an improper payment of R27 231 750 “without any service rendered”.

Waste management tender

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Hawks conducted an investigation into the multimillion-rand contract.

Mjonondwane said on February 10, 2017, the department advertised a waste management tender and invited proposals for the integration and formalisation of the Gauteng waste SMMEs into the mainstream of waste management.

She said the department received submissions from 10 companies, including Enviro Mobi. Mabe was a director of Enviro Mobi from September 2010 to August 2014.

“He was also a signatory on the business account of KGP Media Holdings, trading as Enviro Mobi. The state alleges that Makwana, Mbassa, and Ismail facilitated the appointment of Enviro Mobi, represented by Pule Mabe.

It further alleges that, at the time of the tender award, these companies lacked the necessary expertise.

Furthermore, Enviro Mobi allegedly indicated that it had no affiliation with any governmental official and/or member of parliament.

“From March 2017, Enviro Mobi allegedly submitted invoices worth over R26-million. These were not accompanied by any supporting documentation detailing services rendered or work done.

“And despite this, payments were allegedly authorised by Mkwana and Ismail. These invoices allegedly included payments for tuk-tuks that were paid without any proof of delivery,” said Mjonondwane.

Financial statements misrepresented

She said the auditor-general found that the department misrepresented its annual financial statements for the year to March 31, 2018.

It indicated that payments worth over R27-million made by the department during the 2017-2018 financial year were made in advance.

However, the department’s accounting records incorrectly recorded these payments as expenditures rather than advance payments.

In November 2024, the SIU obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal against Groen Mintirho (formerly Enviro Mobi), which is associated with Mabe, in connection with alleged procurement irregularities involving the Gauteng department of agriculture, rural development, and environment and the City of Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality.

The order obtained by the SIU restricts Mabe from selling, leasing, transferring, or otherwise dealing with specific assets he owns, including an immovable property located at Steyn City, Gauteng, and a luxury Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content