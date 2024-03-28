Charges withdrawn against soccer star Thamsanqa Gabuza

Former Bafana Bafana striker Thamsanqa Gabuza is a free man after charges against him were withdrawn for a malicious damage to property case.

Gabuza appeared at the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Thursday for the sixth time on the same charge.

Soccer star and complainant seem to have buried the hatchet

Moments before his court appearance, Gabuza and the complainant, Zikhona Zode, were seen standing together in the court corridors speaking to each other and laughing together.

During court proceedings, Gabuza walked into the courtroom and stood in the accused dock.

Zode also entered the courtroom and stood at the front of the courtroom.

State prosecutor Tshiego Deka said Gabuza and Zode entered into a mediation agreement, and Zode agreed to withdraw the charges against Gabuza.

Gabuza’s lawyer Themba Ngobeni confirmed the mediation agreement.

Complainant admitted to dropping charges

Magistrate Bulelani Mbeleni asked Zode if she was aware and understood the mediation agreement, to which she nodded her head and said “yes”.

While proceedings were underway inside the courtroom, Gabuza and Zode could be seen smiling and laughing together. This prompted the court interpreter to call them to order.

Mbeleni then informed Gabuza that charges against him were withdrawn because of the mediation agreement, and that he is free to go.

Gabuza and Zode then walked out of the courtroom together.

When approached for comment outside the court building, Zode walked away from this Sunday World journalist.

During Gabuza’s last court appearance on February 15, the matter was postponed to March 28 (today) for further investigations.

Arrested in November

Gabuza was arrested in November last year for malicious damage to property. This after he handed himself over to police at Bramley Police Station.

He made his first court appearance on November 22 last year and was granted R3,000 bail.

A warrant of arrest was issued against Gabuza when he failed to appear in court in January this year.

The arrest warrant was cancelled by the court after the soccer star submitted a doctor’s letter before the court on February 15.

Attacked his ex at her house, destroyed two electronics worth R50k

According to police records seen by Sunday World, Gabuza visited Zode, his ex-girlfriend, at her house in Sandton, Johannesburg, on November 11 last year.

In her statement, Zode said on the said day, Gabuza asked her for sex, and she refused. She further said he then grabbed and pushed her towards the bedroom.

However, she managed to free herself and ran back to the lounge. Gabuza allegedly followed her and snatched her personal electronics.

According to the statement, Gabuza grabbed an iPhone 3 cellphone valued at R20,000 from Zode’s hand and smashed it against the wall. He also broke her HP laptop valued at R30,000 into pieces.

Both items are not insured, according to Zode.

Amid the rage of destruction, Zode managed to escape from the house to report the attack to the security guard.

Star is currently with DStv Premiership club TS Galaxy

During that moment, Gabuza also ran out of the house and drove off from the scene.

Gabuza is currently plying his trade with DStv Premiership club TS Galaxy.

He also played for Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United during his soccer career.

Gabuza is also famous for his “bopha” goal celebration, for which he brings his wrists together depicting being arrested.

