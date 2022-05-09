Charlotte Maxeke’s accident, emergency unit finally up and running

The accident and emergency unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital is finally up and running again after it was gutted by fire in April 2021.

However, ambulances and walk-in patients are still not allowed.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla visited the hospital on Monday and said the reopening of the unit was in line with the decision made in March that the unit would be ready by the end of April 2022. This is part of a phased-in approach to rebuild the hospital.

Phaahla said: “I am aware that some people may say we did not meet our deadline, hence we only announce today, but the fact of the matter is that the unit was ready in terms of the timeframes we announced. Unfortunately, due to other competing commitments, we were not available to make this important announcement.”

Phaahla said their unavailability as a department did not affect service delivery as patients were gradually being transferred back to the hospital from other facilities. He said the same goes for employees who were temporarily transferred.

The first group of patients from Helen Joseph Hospital’s emergency department moved in on May 4. By today, 15 patients had been transferred.

“They are also psychiatry patients who are awaiting admission,” said the minister.

Phaahla added that although the unit was back up, the public is urged to continue using local healthcare facilities, noting that the unit would, for now, only work with transferals from other facilities.

Phaahla further said the Health Department was still working on other sections of the hospital. “We are hopeful that the team will continue to work with diligence and resolve to ensure that this key healthcare facility is returned to the full functionality.

“The hospital is functioning albeit at reduced capacity. Just under 800 patients are currently receiving care.”

