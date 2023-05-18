News

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to unveil state-of-the-art stores

By Anelisa Sibanda
The Gift of the Givers contributed R60-million to the upgrade after sections of the hospital were gutted by raging fires in 2021.

The Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital will on Thursday unveil new multi-million rand stores after the old special dispensary stores were gutted by raging fires in 2021.

The unveiling of the stores comes after the Gift of the Givers contributed R60-million to the upgrade of the hospital in Johannesburg.

Present at the unveiling of the state-of-the-art general stores will be Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla who will be joined by Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Gift of Givers’ Dr Imitiaz Sooliman.


Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is also expected to attend.

Sooliman said the fire in the stores’ section of the hospital caused a huge setback in one of the most significant health facilities in South Africa.

 

