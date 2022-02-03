Charlotte Maxeke still not repaired after a devastating fire

Johannesburg- Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital was hit by a devastating fire nine months ago, which resulted in the temporary closure of the hospital.

Significant parts of the hospital were destroyed and which had a huge effect on Gauteng’s health system.

Head of Internal Medicine at the hospital, Professor Adam Mahomed, said “To be honest, nothing of substance has occurred from last year to now. There have been lots of rumblings and conversations.

“The MEC and the Health Department were at the hospital on Friday but if you’re asking me if anything has happened to the hospital to fix up the hospital, the answer is zero — we’re still running on 40 percent capacity and patients are receiving substandard care,” he added.

“Conversations about parking occurred in April but nothing of value has happened. Can you imagine for an hour in the sun, waiting to start your clinic at 8 am but now you are waiting for parking? The number one concern is parking. An elderly patient with heart failure has to walk half a kilometre to get into the hospital.”

Prof Mahomed said hopefully, the casualty department would be re-opened by March.

