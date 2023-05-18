Charlotte Maxeke unveils general stores worth R60 million

The newly unveiled general stores at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) will provide much-needed capacity and relief on the currently cluttered tunnel stores used by the hospital.

The new state-of-the-art general stores were unveiled on Thursday and handed over to the CMJAH by the Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla together with Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imitiaz Sooliman.

Gift of the Givers spent R60 million towards developing and converting the new stores. The new general stores come after the hospital’s special dispensary stores were gutted when a fire broke out in April 2021, which caused structural damage to the storage facility and adjacent sections.

This resulted in the hospital not having adequate storage facilities for supplies.

Phaahla said the work continues to complete the other areas affected by fire and in need of refurbishment.

“Donors, like Gift of the Givers, have lent their hands to ensure high-quality work is done and ensure our people receive high-quality healthcare services in this hospital,” added Phaahla.

He also noted that the new stores are cutting-edge, purpose-designed and constructed medical facilities which should prove to be a precedent for those that will follow.

“It is out of recognition amongst many of us that this hospital is a critical outpost in the health infrastructure design of South Africa. It cannot be let to fail or demise,” said the Minister.

Ralehoko-Nkomo commended the Gift of the Givers for consistently stepping in to assist communities in need both locally and globally.

“The impact of your support extends far beyond the hospital stores themselves. It ripples through our entire healthcare system, empowering us to provide better care, conduct critical research and make advancements in medical science. Your contributions have become the building block upon which we can build a healthier and more resilient society,” added Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Sooliman added that the stores are part of the Gift of the Givers’ ongoing interventions the organisation has undertaken across the country. These interventions include the building and refurbishment of infrastructure, drilling of boreholes and water connection and the provision of scrubs and a range of items needed to improve healthcare services.

“We are not just ending with this largest medical store in South Africa. As part of the ongoing interventions in healthcare facilities across Gauteng, we are busy with plans to take Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital off the grid with solar power.”

He added that plans have been drawn up and donors have been sourced.

“We are looking at finalising so that the project can be implemented soon.”

