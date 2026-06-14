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Charmza

By Sunday World
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Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who had been expected to officiate at matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup but was denied entry to the United States, is received as he arrives at the Aden Abdulle Osman International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

When the US denied Somali referee Omar Artan entry for the 2026 World Cup, it tried to break him. Instead, it created an icon. He returned to Mogadishu not in shame, but to a hero’s welcome – government officials, flag-waving crowds, and a presidential meeting celebrating his dignity.

Now UEFA has appointed him to officiate the prestigious UEFA Super Cup between PSG and Aston Villa.

Artan will become the first non-European to referee this match.


Some doors close but greater ones open.

  • When the US denied Somali referee Omar Artan entry for the 2026 World Cup, it tried to break him.
  • Instead, it created an icon.
  • He returned to Mogadishu not in shame, but to a hero’s welcome – government officials, flag-waving crowds, and a presidential meeting celebrating his dignity.
  • Now UEFA has appointed him to officiate the prestigious UEFA Super Cup between PSG and Aston Villa.
  • Artan will become the first non-European to referee this match.
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