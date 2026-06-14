When the US denied Somali referee Omar Artan entry for the 2026 World Cup, it tried to break him. Instead, it created an icon. He returned to Mogadishu not in shame, but to a hero’s welcome – government officials, flag-waving crowds, and a presidential meeting celebrating his dignity.

Now UEFA has appointed him to officiate the prestigious UEFA Super Cup between PSG and Aston Villa.

Artan will become the first non-European to referee this match.

Some doors close but greater ones open.