Our Charmza of the Week accolade goes to Calvin Le John, son of sports minister Gayton McKenzie, who chose legacy over luxury.

While his peers splurge on V-Classes to flaunt fortune, Le John rescued SuperSport United – preserved dozens of careers, saved families from financial free-fall and the prospect of sons returning to their parental homes.

He handed these gifted rising stars a second shot at greatness while reviving a footballing institution. SuperSport United has long been a finishing school for stars who later shine at Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs. As The Iron Duke would say, clubs like these boost South Africa’s happiness index – and Calvin has contributed to that, at 29.

Instead of flexing, he rejuvenated dreams. Now that’s a charmza move.

