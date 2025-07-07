Hot Mgosi

Charmza of the week

By Sunday World
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's son Calvin Le John was awarded the rights to purchase the franchise of Betway Premiership SuperSport United.

Our Charmza of the Week accolade goes to Calvin Le John, son of sports minister Gayton McKenzie, who chose legacy over luxury. 

 While his peers splurge on V-Classes to flaunt fortune, Le John rescued SuperSport United – preserved dozens of careers, saved families from financial free-fall and the prospect of sons returning to their parental homes. 

 He handed these gifted rising stars a second shot at greatness while reviving a footballing institution. SuperSport United has long been a finishing school for stars who later shine at Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs. As The Iron Duke would say, clubs like these boost South Africa’s happiness index – and Calvin has contributed to that, at 29. 


 Instead of flexing, he rejuvenated dreams. Now that’s a charmza move.

