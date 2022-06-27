E-edition
Subscribe
News

Charmza of the week: Dr Vukosi Marivate

By Sunday World

Google him, please! Dr Vukosi Marivate, an associate professor in the department of computer science at the University of Pretoria, is  this year’s recipient of the Google AI Research Scholar Award.

Thanks to Marivate and his team at Tuks whose research is focused on developing natural language processing (NLP)  resources and new tools for South African languages, local mother tongues are getting the attention they need in AI.

Marivate and his team will concentrate on nine South African languages and three NLP tasks.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.