Charmza of the week: Dr Vukosi Marivate

Google him, please! Dr Vukosi Marivate, an associate professor in the department of computer science at the University of Pretoria, is this year’s recipient of the Google AI Research Scholar Award.

Thanks to Marivate and his team at Tuks whose research is focused on developing natural language processing (NLP) resources and new tools for South African languages, local mother tongues are getting the attention they need in AI.

Marivate and his team will concentrate on nine South African languages and three NLP tasks.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author