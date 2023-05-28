Charmza of the week: Given Mkhari, man of principle

Given Mkhari, one of the country’s top media moguls and owner of Power FM, is a man of substance, of principle, and an example of what it means to be ethical.

He fired his sister, Nkhensani Mkhari, for allegedly fabricating or making up a sexual harassment case against a colleague, James Shikwambana. He does not say, “she is my sister, I will turn a blind eye to her indiscretion”. He takes the appropriate action. In this story, there is a lesson of ethics to be drawn for errant politicians whose ethical compass is often suspect.

