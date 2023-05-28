News

Charmza of the week: Given Mkhari, man of principle

By Sunday World
Power FM boss Given Mkhari has given the go ahead the firing of her siter Nkhensani Mkhari from the station.

Given Mkhari, one of the country’s top media moguls and owner of Power FM, is a man of substance, of principle, and an example of what it means to be ethical.

He fired his sister, Nkhensani Mkhari, for allegedly fabricating or making up a sexual harassment case against a colleague, James Shikwambana. He does not say, “she is my sister, I will turn a blind eye to her indiscretion”. He takes the appropriate action. In this story, there is a lesson of ethics to be drawn for errant politicians whose ethical compass is often suspect.

