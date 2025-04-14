Charmza South African Football

Well done to Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC for reaching the semifinals of both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

We had, for far too long, become the laughingstock of our fellow brothers from North Africa, who now even appear entitled to being the winners in these competitions given their shameful behaviour at Loftus and Orlando stadiums when they were KOd by Sundowns and Pirates.

We can only hope to have an all-South African final in the Champions League, which would guarantee the trophy coming to Mzansi while Stellies go for the Confederation Cup.

Should we win both, it is the least that South Africans deserve for a moment of celebration given our daily troubles.

For once, our country should be the talking point worldwide for all the right reasons.

