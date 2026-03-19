Check your fines before embarking on holiday travel this Easter

As millions of South Africans gear up for the Easter long weekend, motorists are being warned not to hit the road without checking their outstanding traffic fines.

Easter remains one of the busiest travel periods on the country’s roads, with traffic volumes surging on major highways.

At the same time, law enforcement visibility increases sharply, with more roadblocks, patrols, and compliance checks rolled out nationwide.

According to Barry Berman, the CEO of Fines SA, many drivers only realise they have unpaid fines when it is already too late.

“Enforcement increases significantly over Easter, with more frequent roadblocks and routine checks on licences, vehicle compliance, and outstanding fines,” says Berman.

“Many motorists only discover unresolved fines when they are stopped, which can cause unnecessary delays and stress.”

Risk of enforcement orders

He warns that unpaid fines do not just disappear. In some cases, they escalate into enforcement orders or even warrants, which could land motorists in serious trouble if flagged during roadside checks.

Authorities typically tighten enforcement during long weekends to curb reckless driving and reduce road fatalities.

Common checks at roadblocks include valid driver’s licences, vehicle roadworthiness, licence disc compliance, and outstanding fines and offences such as speeding or distracted driving.

Motorists should also be aware that technology is playing a bigger role in law enforcement.

Traffic authorities are increasingly using AI-powered camera systems capable of detecting offences like using a cellphone while driving or failing to wear a seatbelt, violations that often went unnoticed in the past.

Berman says holiday travel often leads to a spike in offences, especially as drivers rush to reach their destinations.

“The most common violations include speeding, distracted driving, expired vehicle licences and not wearing seatbelts.

“These are avoidable, but when fines are ignored, they build up and create unnecessary financial and legal risks.”

Demerit points system

Adding to the pressure is the gradual rollout of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences system, which introduces a demerit points system.

Repeat offenders risk having their licences suspended if they accumulate too many points.

“Compliance is only going to become more important. Drivers who stay on top of their fines and keep their records clean will be better prepared for a demerit-based system,” he says.

Unknown outstanding fines from various municipalities and agencies pose a significant challenge for motorists.

To avoid surprises, motorists are encouraged to check their status using trusted digital platforms like Fines SA, which allows users to view and settle fines across multiple authorities. Some fines may also qualify for early payment discounts.

Drivers urged to do the following:

Check for outstanding traffic fines;

Ensure licences and vehicle discs are valid;

Confirm vehicles are roadworthy;

Allow extra travel time to avoid speeding;

Avoid using cellphones while driving

“Most traffic fines are preventable,” he adds. “It’s about being proactive, not just to avoid penalties, but to help keep our roads safer during one of the busiest times of the year.”

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