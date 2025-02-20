Chiawelo clinic in Soweto robbed at gunpoint

The community of Chiawelo in Soweto is reeling from shock after medical personnel at the emergency department of Chiawelo Community Health Centre were attacked and robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday morning.

According to the department of health in Gauteng, a group of unidentified attackers robbed staff members at gunpoint.

Criminals posed as patients seeking medical care

“A group of unidentified men posing as crime prevention wardens entered the building at around 01.17am by falsely requesting emergency medical treatment.

The criminals attacked a medical intern, robbed medical professionals and security guards of their personal things, and held security officers at gunpoint during the incident,” said the department’s spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba.

Modiba said one of the employees called the police after they managed to escape the scene. However, upon their arrival at the facility, the robbers had already fled the scene.

The facility was temporarily closed and services suspended to allow police to investigate. But services resumed shortly afterwards.

“This act of violence jeopardises the safety of healthcare workers and also disrupts the smooth provision of the much-needed primary health care services to the community.

“The department calls on the community to work with law enforcement agencies to help bring these perpetrators to book,” Modiba added.

Security beefed up at facility

He further stated that the department understands the staff members’ fears and concerns in the aftermath of this incident.

“The department has put measures in place to strengthen the security protocols at the facility. These include the deployment of additional security personnel and the improvement of surveillance systems.”

No fatalities and injuries were reported. The department said no one had been arrested in the case that had been opened at the Moroka Police Station.

Criminals now targeting clinics

There has been an increase in robberies targeting healthcare facilities in the country. In some previous incidents, female nurses had been raped and robbed during these robberies. Political parties have condemned these acts targeting healthcare workers. They have called for more security measures at clinics as they have become soft targets for criminals.

