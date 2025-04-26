Chief Albert Luthuli inquest hears Dr Jabulani Mzaliya testimony

Dr Jabulani Mzaliya has testified that Chief Albert Luthuli amalgamated different races towards a common political goal against the state policies.

On Friday, Mzaliya, who is the new witness in the matter, said this as he took the witness stand in the inquest that is shining the light on the death of Luthuli.

He stated that the apartheid government saw how Luthuli led the people. It feared that he would democratise an institution which strived on the absence of democratic practices.

Speaking in court, Mzaliya, who authored the book: Celebrating Chief Luthuli’s Life Through His Heritage Trail, said before he wrote the book, he conducted an investigation on Luthuli’s life. He equipped himself with the issues that chief Luthuli addressed in his books.

Chief elected by the people, not the state

Through his research, he understood that Luthuli was an elected chief. This while all the other chiefs were appointed by the state.

“The state appointed chiefs, they could be fired, exiled and punished. So, Luthuli’s election upset the state. His election rather than appointment, was feared. [The state] feared that this would be extended to other communities to elect their chiefs. Rather than such chiefs being imposed on them,” he added.

He said there were some hospital workers who claimed to have been there when chief Luthuli died. However, their affidavits had obvious contradictions.

“Sending contradictory information is a sign of hiding information and causing confusion. Rather than facing the wrath of all people. Having a portion believe your version was helpful for the state. And this is how the state portrayed the received version of Luthuli’s death as a train accident.

Witness affidavits questionable

“The affidavits are littered with statements that say ‘apart from what I was told’, ‘I only learnt afterwards’. Some say ‘I cannot exactly say’.

“A propaganda campaign usually follows to absolve the state from any involvement in the killing of its opponent. Specific to Luthuli’s mysterious death, the state was at the forefront of throwing the sand away for its guilt,” said Mzaliya.

He said the train accident narrative was promoted by the state and the railway officials at the time. This was a conclusive determination of what had happened, that he was hit by a train.

“Luthuli’s death was not due to an unknown and undiagnosed disease. But the state emphasised that people need to accept that he died from the accident.

Blamed for his own death

“Confusing the state of the victim’s reasoning. In the same manner that there were doubts made about Luthuli’s loss of memory and his diabetic condition. His failing hearing abilities which made him not to hear the train whistling, his heart condition and his advanced age. According to this tactic of disinformation, chief Luthuli was his own victim,” said Mzaliya.

This inquest was re-opened after Luthuli’s family expressed its dissatisfaction with the initial inquest results.

In 1967, Luthuli died, and the inquest then concluded that he was hit by a train while crossing a railway track. He fractured his head and died, the initial inquest claimed.

Chief Luthuli’s grandson said they took the matter back to court to correct history.

The inquest continues.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content