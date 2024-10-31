Chiefs coach wants VAR after hard-fought draw with Magesi

Nasreddine Nabi, the coach of Kaizer Chiefs, was relieved after his team stole a point against Magesi FC, but he was also angry about the quality of refereeing in the Betway Premiership and called for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to adopt video assistant refereeing (VAR).

With roughly twenty minutes remaining, Amakhosi found themselves behind 2-0, with the new kids on the block in complete control of the game.

However, they rallied and recorded a 2-2 draw.

Mduduzi Shabalala, the Chiefs’ dribbling wizard, saved the day with two brilliant goals.

Following their 3-2 victory over the fiery Orlando Pirates in the final round of the Carling Knockout competition, Magesi were keen to earn the title of giant killers.

The next step was to have the chiefs’ scalps until Shabalala organised his own party to perform the rescue.

Wonderboy Makhubo gave Magesi the lead early on, and Edmore Chirambadare doubled the score in the 72nd minute.

We are very disappointed

Magesi’s celebrations came to an end when Shabalala scored his brace in the 77th and 78th minutes.

“We have to talk about how the officials are officiating the game; obviously we are very disappointed,” Nabi said after the final whistle.

“Everyone is going to see the images; we believe that it was a penalty on [Wandile] Duba. We believe that it’s more than time that VAR comes into this beautiful PSL league.

“The second goal they scored was a free kick for us, but it became a free kick for them, and it gave them the second goal.

“We don’t want to put pressure on anybody; we know the referees are human beings and make mistakes too.

“But we urge the officials of the league to bring VAR to help the referees because every time we feel that we are being punished every game.”

