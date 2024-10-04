Chieftaincy certificate central to Mphahlele royal house disputes

Internal disputes over Malekutu Thabo Phatudi-Mphahlele’s authority as chief are tearing apart the Mphahlele Royal House in Limpopo.

When they learnt that Malekutu has a chieftaincy certificate, senior members of the royal council claimed to have been surprised.

The certificate recognises him as a “senior traditional leader of the Bakgaga ba Mphahlele traditional community”.

The certificate looks valid as it bears the signature of former Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha.

However, the Mphahlele royal council is disputing its legitimacy, insisting that they never endorsed Malekutu as their chief.

The storm in the Mphahlele royal house started brewing just after the death of Malekutu’s elder brother Matsobane.

Matsobane was shot and killed in Thembisa, east of Johannesburg, but his death still does not qualify Malekutu to ascend to the throne because, according to many African cultures, the heir to the throne has to be the firstborn, preferably a son.

Matter heads to high court

A source, who is a member of the Mphahlele royal house, told Sunday World that Malekutu and Matsobane did not share a father.

“Malekutu knows that we are aware of this matter because we used to chase him away when we were discussing certain royal matters,” said the source.

“In the Mphahlele lineage, we don’t have such a name as Malekutu.”

When Sunday World contacted Malekutu for comment on Thursday afternoon, he said he could not respond immediately.

“Send me an e-mail, and maybe I’ll respond within two weeks. I don’t report to you,” said Malekutu.

After the deep-seated disputes could not be settled internally by the royal council and the elder aunts, those close to the royal family took the legal route to dispute his chieftaincy.

The matter is headed to the Limpopo High Court sitting in Polokwane on November 6.

Malekutu had already successfully written to the provincial department of cooperative governance, housing and traditional affairs (COGHSTA) to inform them that he is the legitimate ruler and that government benefits should be diverted from his mother, Ngwanamohube, to him.

Phauwe Mphahlele of the Tshwaranang Magoshi Movement, who is also part of the royal council, said Malekutu was never recognised as their leader, and he knows it.

Rampant corruption

Phauwe said there is rampant corruption at COGHSTA because there are many illegitimate traditional leaders in the province who ostensibly acquired their fraudulent certificates from corrupt officials.

“These corrupt activities are prevalent in our province, and many communities are ruled by fake leaders. The Mphahlele disputes fall under such scandals,” said Phauwe.

He said some members of the royal council were killed while fighting for the soul of the Mphahlele chieftaincy.

“Every time we have to go to court to fight against malfeasance in the royal house, people get killed. Our chieftaincy is tainted by corruption and political interference.

“Malekutu is supported by people who are more interested in the local mining company. These controlling politicians have no interest in our affairs.”

The spokesperson for the Mphahlele royal house, Motlokwe Mphahlele, echoed Phauwe’s sentiments by stating that Malekutu’s unexpected accession to the throne and the circumstances surrounding how he obtained his certificate raise questions.

“There are people who connived with Malekutu to get this certificate, and we as the royal house are not happy at all,” said Mphahlele.

“This guy was just a thug who just one day decided to come and hijack our presidency. At no point did we sit down as the Mphahlele royal house and take a collective decision to endorse him as our chief.

“Since his controversial presidency, lots of scary things are happening at Ga-Mphahlele. We are being intimidated, and people have been assassinated.”

Certificates selling for R60 000

Mphahle continued: “Everyone in the royal house is questioning how Malekutu got his certificate. We’ve got information that there was a woman at COGHSTA named Morongwa who was selling certificates.

“The information we have is that she was selling the certificates for R60 000. When she was exposed, she resigned.

“We suspected Malekutu got his certificate through those channels because funds have been disappearing from the royal house bank account. He is not working yet; he is living a lavish lifestyle.”

Tsakani Baloyi, the spokesperson for COGHSTA, said Malekutu is recognised as a “senior traditional leader” whose certificate was signed by Mathabatha.

She said: “On the issue of corruption within the department, I have never been informed of people who are doing corrupt activities at COGHSTA.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content