Child sex offender Gerhard Ackerman sentencing postponed

The sentencing of rapist and child sex offender Gerhard Ackerman has been postponed to August 14.

Ackerman appeared before the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday to hear his fate, after he was found guilty of more than 700 charges including rape, attempted kidnapping, sexual exploitation, sexual grooming, and possession of child pornography.

During his appearance on Tuesday, prosecutor Valencia Dube argued that the court should not deviate from imposing a life sentence for each of the 22 rape and child trafficking convictions against Ackerman, when the accused made hand signals calling for the attention of his lawyer Herman Alberts.

“The court should also consider the well-thought-out execution of a plan by the accused to bring the children to the accused’s place of residence. He was the main person bringing the kids and he was the one speaking to parents and arranging for transport,” Dube said.

During trial, the court heard that Ackerman allegedly abused boys aged between 14 and 16, groomed them, and benefited financially from facilitating their services with clients.

He pleaded not guilty to rape, human trafficking, distribution of child pornography, and sexual assault.

More than 1 000 pornographic images and videos were retrieved from Ackerman’s laptop and a further 600 others were retrieved from his cellphone. These included photos of toddlers being raped and performing sexual acts on adults. Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.