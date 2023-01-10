Chiloane assures parents all learners will be placed in schools

With parents, civic groups and political parties protesting outside some schools and district offices around Gauteng a day before the province’s schools reopen, education MEC Matome Chiloane has sought to explain why late applications received a few weeks ago have all been placed at schools, while 1 394 pupils whose parents applied on time in the middle of 2022 are still in limbo.

Chiloane, who was giving an update on the online placement and the province’s readiness for the start of the school year on Wednesday, said the 8 375 parents who applied on December 20, when the department reopened the online system for late applications, were all placed because they were not in high-pressure areas.

The late applications close on January 31.

“There are certain areas which are high-pressure areas … Schools there are beyond their maximum capacity,” said Chiloane, adding that all the 1 394 pupils who have not been placed are situated in the high-pressure zones of Olifantsfontein and Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni, Roodepoort in western Johannesburg, and Akasia and Theresa Park in Tshwane.

“We have asked schools [in high-pressure areas] to open up specialist rooms. We will provide those schools with the support they need whether it is educators or learning material.”

He pleaded with schools in the high-demand areas to also assist the department in coming up with ways to accommodate pupils, while assuring parents and guardians that all pupils will be placed by January 31.

Chiloane further noted that the province has a huge infrastructure backlog.

“It is something we area working on. Education is a right … We are working around the clock to ensure that we are placing these children. All learners will be placed,” he said.

The department said Gauteng’s applications increased by 103 000 in 2022.

“Divide the number by 1 000 and it will give you an idea of how many schools are needed,” he said, explaining the influx of pupils as families seek better education for their children, and find or seek employment in the province.

The increasing number of new areas comprising high-rise buildings is also adding to the pressure the education system in Gauteng is under.

“To address admissions pressure and overcrowding, the department has allocated funds to 108 high-pressure schools for 408 self-built classrooms in January last year. Subsequently at the end of 2022, funds were transferred to 297 schools to build additional 878 classrooms. The 297 schools are in the process of building.”

Chiloane said four new brick-and-mortar schools are scheduled to open in 2023 in Mamelodi East in Tshwane, Braamfisher in Soweto and Soshanguve in the north of Tshwane.

The MEC will open the newly built Mapenane Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa in the north of Tshwane on Wednesday.

