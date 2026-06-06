China opposes US doubling down on Cuba blockade, sanctions

China firmly opposes the US doubling down on its blockade and sanctions on Cuba, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson’s remarks come after the United States imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and individuals and entities linked to the nation’s leadership, including Diaz-Canel’s wife and stepson and Cuban leader Raul Castro’s son and grandson.

Cuban President Diaz-Canel said in response that the latest ratcheting up is aimed at reinforcing the blockade, and vowed that Cuba will stand firm against imperial aggression. Cuba’s Foreign Ministry branded the measures a ruthless act of economic aggression that Washington could seek to use as justification for more dangerous actions, including military aggression against the island.

China condemns ‘bullying practices’

Going so far as to add Cuban leaders to its sanction list, the Chinese spokesperson said, once again reveals the US’s hegemonic and domineering behavior and bullying practices. China firmly opposes it, the spokesperson emphasized.

The spokesperson pointed out that the international community wants to see a stable Cuba, and any attempt by the United States to destabilize Cuba will eventually backfire.

China urges the United States to immediately stop its blockade and any other forms of coercion and pressuring against Cuba, and stop infringing upon the Cuban people’s right to survive and thrive, said the spokesperson. China will, as always, firmly support Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security and opposing external interference, the spokesperson added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content