Chinese company JAC Motors severs ties with Ngizwe Mchunu

The controversial statements by former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu have come back to haunt him.

This after a China-based JAC Motors SA cancelled the endorsement partnership that the company had with Mchunu.

The company’s move follows recent utterances by Mchunu, who told EFF leader Julius Malema not to launch the party’s election manifesto in Durban in February 2024.

In a widely circulating video, Mchunu can be heard saying KwaZulu-Natal is for AmaZulu and that Malema must launch the party manifesto in Limpopo, where the EFF hails from.

“Why don’t you host your party’s manifesto in your backyard in Seshego, so your ancestors can support you,” he can be heard saying in the video.

“You are a leader who can’t speak IsiZulu, the only language you know is English. You address our Zulu people in English, what [kind of] a leader are you?”

Stoking flames of tribalism

The EFF viewed Mchunu’s utterances as stoking flames of tribalism and wanted the automotive company to disassociate itself with the former radio man.

The red berets had planned to have a meeting with the company executives this week to discuss the ramifications of Mchunu’s statement.

In a statement late on Thursday, JAC Motors SA said: “JAC Motors Port Shepstone hereby distances itself from the tribalistic and divisive utterances of Mr Ngizwe Mchunu.

“These utterances are condemned in the strongest of forms. As such, we have taken a decision to terminate our relationship with Mr Ngizwe Mchunu and recall our vehicle from his possession.

“Every citizen has the right to live anywhere in South Africa and to freely commute across provinces without prior approval.

“JAC Motors Port Shepstone embraces the fundamental right of the people of our rainbow nation.”

Mchunu apologises

Despite being out of his radio job for the past six years, the charismatic Mchunu managed to secure himself a car sponsorship with JAC Motors early this year.

He zig-zags the province driving around in a sponsored bakkie.

Mchunu was fired by Ukhozi FM over misconduct. Despite his on-air presenting talent, he has often found himself in hot water because of his sharp tongue.

He has since unconditionally apologised for the comments he made on December 23.

The EFF could not be reached for a comment at the time of publishing.

However, in a tweet earlier in the week, former EFF secrertary-general Godrich Gardee expressed his disappointment with Mchunu.

Gardee wrote: “We were with you when you got acquitted from [your] case, and we invited you to the VIP lounge at the FNB Stadium during the EFF’s 10-year celebration, I wonder [who] are you leading.”

