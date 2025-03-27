Chinese mine’s R75k farm pay out divides Limpopo community

Community members under the chieftaincy of Kgoshi Malesela Hans Langa 2 are divided over the R75, 000 once-off payment in an exchange for their farms for mining.

More than 200 affected families from Ga-Choekoe, Lelaka and Matlou villages have been in

negotiations with officials of the Chinese company, Vanmag Mine, who have an interest in

establishing a new mine in their area.

The Vanmag is said to be offering R75, 000 pay out for each of the affected families. In addition, it is offering an added R25, 000 for relocation of their graves. This is in exchange for their land under Gesond Farm. However, this offer was received with mixed feelings, with some accepting the offer while others describing the offer as a “daylight robbery”.

Insult to affected families

In an exclusive interview with Sunday World, Fefo Phele, the secretary of the Mining

Affected Community United in Action (MAKUA), said the offer by Vanmag Mine is an insult

to the affected families.

“These farms are the legacy left to us by our ancestors. And we cannot just give them away just like that for some mere peanuts. Most of us who are not working are surviving by working that land as far as farming is concerned,” explained Phele, 55, a father of three.

According to Phele, Vanmag first landed on their shores around 2010. They intended to

establish their mine at the same area.

“But they were not given the permission to do so after failing to produce the proper documents.

Mine was refused permission in 2010

“By the time they were driven out of the area, they had already started their drilling process. This they did without the community’s concern. They were given the mining rights by our chief (Malesela Hans Langa) in a questionable agreement. It was described as very private and confidential,” said Phele.

This time around, Vanmag’s return was made public. Hence the pay out tag of which they

have already paid R30, 000 to those families that have accepted the offer. The

remaining R45, 000 is due to be paid in December.

“The community is divided over this price tag. That’s because some of us demand shareholdings instead of the money. That money can be finished within a few months of pay out. Shareholding means we would have created a legacy for ourselves and those who come after us. As long as the mine still operates.

Some accepted offer, others demand shareholding

“Over the years we have witnessed the communities of Ga-Pila, Mohlotlo and others suffering. They suffer the consequences of their decision to accept the money offer instead of shareholding. And they are now paying a heavy price for their wrong decisions,” added Phele.

A public participation meeting is expected to be held this Sunday, March 30. The

affected community members will meet with the officials of the mine. The Department of

Agriculture, Land Reform & Rural Development will join them. They will meet at Ga-Mapela’s Moshate wa Hans Malesela Langa 2.

“This meeting will decide as to whether the mine will see the light of the day or not. Because it will allow the public to raise their concerns. It’s going to be a very difficult meeting. Because some have already taken a decision to accept the money offer,” concluded Phele.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content