Cholera death toll rises to 43

The National Department of Health has confirmed that the death toll from cholera has risen to 43.

According to the department, Gauteng has the majority of deaths, with a total of 35 people confirmed dead from the outbreak of the disease.

In total, the country has recorded more than a thousand suspected cases, with around 197 laboratory-confirmed ones.

The department said it has put measures in place to prevent person-to-person transmissions.

“Gauteng province accounts for most of the cases at 89%, with 176 reported from three districts.

“Free State Province accounts for 6% with 11 of the cases, reported from one Fezile Dabi District, North West has recorded five cases, Limpopo four cases and one case in Mpumalanga,” said departmental spokesperson, Foster Mohale.

The public has been urged to maintain strict compliance with personal hygiene, especially during food preparation at social gatherings and funerals, as the department says the majority of positive cases and deaths had causal links with funeral service attendance in the outbreak communities.

