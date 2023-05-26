Cholera: Ngwathe mayor urges residents to stay calm, cautious

Following the reported cases of cholera in the Free State, Ngwathe executive mayor Victoria de Beer-Mthombeni has assured residents that the municipality is taking the matter seriously.

To date, six cases of cholera have been reported in the province, with 20 deaths in Gauteng, Hanmanskraal, and one death in the Free State.

“I would like to assure you that the relevant authorities, including the department of health, are actively investigating the cause of the outbreak. Their findings and a comprehensive report on the situation will be made available to the public as soon as possible. We understand the concerns and anxieties surrounding this issue, and we are committed to providing transparent and timely information,” said De Beer-Mthombeni.

De Beer-Mthombeni also clarified that tap water supplied by the municipality in both Ngwathe, Vredefort and Parys meets the required standards for SANS 241 according to the department of water and sanitation.

“Extensive testing has been conducted to ensure that the water provided to residents is free from any contaminants, and we are testing regularly. Our top priority is to ensure that the water supply remains safe for consumption and adheres to all regulatory standards.

“In light of the ongoing situation, we urge everyone to prioritise their safety and well-being. We recommend practising good hygiene, such as frequent handwashing with soap and clean water, especially before handling food or eating.

“Additionally, it is crucial to ensure proper sanitation practices, such as using sanitary facilities and disposing of waste appropriately.

“We understand that this outbreak has caused concern within the community, and we are committed to addressing this issue with urgency and diligence. Our primary focus is to mitigate the spread of cholera and safeguard the health of our residents,” said the mayor.

De Beer-Mthombeni added that they will continue working closely with the department of health and other relevant agencies to implement necessary measures and provide the support required to overcome this challenge.

“I would like to express our deepest concern for those affected by this outbreak and extend our sympathies to their families. We are committed to doing everything within our power to resolve this situation and protect the well-being of our community members.”

De Beer-Mthombeni also urged people to stay informed through official channels and follow the guidelines provided by health authorities.

