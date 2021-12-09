REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Christmas came early for Ifani’s fans as rapper offers followers cash

By Coceka Magubeni
Ifani

Johannesburg- Rapper Ifani has become Santa Claus, popularly known as Father Christmas, as he offered to give Christmas gifts to 100 of his fans.

The ‘See Live’ hitmaker took to Twitter to say, he will be giving R800 to 100 of his fans as Christmas approaches so they are able to buy Christmas clothes.

His tweet that is directly translated as, “Who wants Christmas clothes? Budget is R800 per person. I’m only giving 100 people, I do not have money,” had a lot of people who are in need responding.

 

