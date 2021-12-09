Christmas came early for Ifani’s fans as rapper offers followers cash

Johannesburg- Rapper Ifani has become Santa Claus, popularly known as Father Christmas, as he offered to give Christmas gifts to 100 of his fans.

The ‘See Live’ hitmaker took to Twitter to say, he will be giving R800 to 100 of his fans as Christmas approaches so they are able to buy Christmas clothes.

His tweet that is directly translated as, “Who wants Christmas clothes? Budget is R800 per person. I’m only giving 100 people, I do not have money,” had a lot of people who are in need responding.

Nguban ofuna iimpahla zeKrismes? Budget: R800/person I’m only giving 100 people.

And’namali. — iFani (@iFani_Haymani) December 9, 2021

Ncooooh mahni! Ifuna izhlangu le boy iphambili, ndiyayibona.

Size? — iFani (@iFani_Haymani) December 9, 2021

Ithini iSize? — iFani (@iFani_Haymani) December 9, 2021

Izobayintoni? Shoe? Pants? Shirt?

Ithini iSize? — iFani (@iFani_Haymani) December 9, 2021

Size? What size? Ufuna ishlangu or ? — iFani (@iFani_Haymani) December 9, 2021

Condolences to you and your brother sisi — JustOdwa🌻🌻 NaDima🌻🌻 (@dima_onzima) December 9, 2021

Tweet of the year! 🙏😍😁🤞

Thank you iFani for doing the Lord's work. The content I signed up for on this platform. 😎😊😁 I hope such tweets make it to the trending stories. 🤞Siyababongela bonke abazothola this incredible gesture from you iFani. 😍 https://t.co/omUPCzm7q7 — LearnLiveLoveLaugh (@ScarcitySA) December 9, 2021

Hello @adidasZA I need to give 100 followers, 100 gifts. In Xhosa, we call them: iimpahla zeKrismes. Should I use your website

Or

Can you make it easier for me?

I mean, 100 orders, 100 addresses 🤕😣 Please DM me and let’s do Xmas things 🎅 🎄 🎁 — iFani (@iFani_Haymani) December 9, 2021

