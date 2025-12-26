Christmas cheer ends in double shooting as patron kills DJ for stopping music

A community’s festive joy has turned to horror and mourning after a Christmas Eve celebration in Mpumalanga descended into fatal violence.

What began as a night of holiday revelry at a local tavern ended in a double shooting, silencing both the music and two lives in a shocking act of rage that has cast a dark shadow over the festive season.

Police in Masoyi are investigating a double shooting that includes a local unknown DJ. The incident occurred at a tavern in Mganduzweni Trust, near White River in Mpumalanga.

Patrons protested at closing time

According to police, the incident took place on Christmas Eve.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli confirmed the incident. He said SAPS members were patrolling the R538 Road as part of Operation Festive Season 2025/2026. They noticed a crowd spilling out of the tavern.

Upon stopping to investigate, officers discovered a shooting had taken place inside the establishment.

Two adult men were found with fatal gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and certified both victims dead.

Mdhluli said it is alleged that the DJ had stopped playing music and began packing up his equipment. He indicated that the tavern was closing. Patrons reportedly protested, insisting the music continue because it was Christmas.

Shot DJ, then turned gun on himself

Tensions escalated, and a 28-year-old patron allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the DJ. He then turned the gun on himself.

“A case of murder and an inquest have been opened. The firearm used in the incident has not yet been recovered. Police confirmed that the tavern is licensed” Mdhluli said.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the incident. He called it a senseless act of violence.

He has ordered a thorough investigation, particularly into how a firearm was allowed inside a liquor establishment. Weapons are strictly prohibited at such establishments.

“The rise in shootings at liquor premises is alarming and destructive to our society,” said Mdhluli.

“Tavern owners have a duty to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. Failure to comply with safety regulations carries serious legal consequences. Lives have been lost, and this cannot go unanswered.”

READ MORE: Cops launch probe after nine died, 10 injured in Gauteng tavern shooting

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content