Christmas Eve floods death toll rises to 10, search continues

The number of people killed when flash floods swept through a caravan park in Ladysmith, about 230km northwest of Durban, has risen to 10.

This is according to KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, who visited the floods-affected area on Wednesday afternoon.

“Around 1 400 households have been affected,” Sithole-Moloi said during a media briefing.

“We also have a boy who has been struck by lightning. Throughout the province, we have at least 10 people who died and 13 others who are still missing.”

The MEC cautioned people living in low-lying areas against the prevailing weather conditions, saying some choose to ignore the warnings until something bad happens.

Mission to provide closure

Sithole-Moloi interacted with families that lost loved ones and others affected by the flash floods.

She also spent time comforting a family that is searching for nine other family members who are still missing.

Some families that interacted with the MEC told her that they were wrapping Christmas gifts when the heavy rains hit the area on the evening of Christmas Eve.

Speaking to the media, a member of a search and rescue team said the operation to locate missing people continues, noting that the mission is to provide closure to affected families.

This after the search and rescue operations were hampered by persistent rains on Tuesday before resuming on Wednesday morning.

The rescue team recovered six bodies on Monday, one on Tuesday, and two more bodies on Wednesday. Another body was recovered in Mandeni, also in KwaZulu-Natal.

Families urged to return home

The rescue team has since urged members of the community to be cautious, especially in areas that are prone to flood disasters, after the SA Weather Service forecast more rain for some parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A plea was also made to families that have joined the search party to return home and allow the team to conduct search and rescue operations.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has since sent her condolences to the families affected by the floods.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims who lost their lives due to the heavy rains on Christmas Eve,” said Dube-Ncube.

She said the flash floods occurred as a result of the Bellspuit River bursting its banks and causing water to overflow onto the N11 Road in Ladysmith.

The Bellspruit River runs under the Mbonothu Bridge in the area.

