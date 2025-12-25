Christmas Eve tragedy for Cape Town family as road carnage continues

The country continues to observe with huge concern the situation on our roads this festive season as families gather, people travel and not all observe the rules of the road.

According to Arrive Alive, what was meant to be a joyful day of family togetherness on Christmas Eve ended in tragedy for a local family in Durbanville, Cape Town.

Earlier in the day, a son had gone to fetch his mother so they could spend time together celebrating Christmas. Later that evening, just before 9pm the father and his young daughter set out to drop her off. He was unaware that within minutes their lives would change forever.

While travelling along Eversdal Road, a small hatchback travelling in the opposite direction collided head-on with their vehicle.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene. They found an older female trapped inside one of the vehicles in a critical condition.

Rescue teams worked tirelessly to free the patient. However, due to the severity of her injuries, she was tragically declared deceased on scene. All other occupants involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.

Local authorities have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Limpopo crash

Still on Wednesday evening, Arrive Alive reports that six passengers lost their lives in the accident along the R518 Mokopane road in the Waterberg District. Seven passengers, with two critical, were ferried to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Preliminary reports from police indicate that a light delivery vehicle lost control and hit a bridge.

“Christmas is meant for joy and family gatherings. Unfortunately lives have been lost. I wish to convey deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. And I wish the injured a speedy recovery. I pray that our Lord should comfort them during this difficult times.” says Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety Violet Mathye.

In an effort to reduce further carnages, the department will deploy additional officers in all the major roads. All road users are urged to be patient and always avoid reckless driving.

Christmas safety tips for Tshwane residents

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane has issued safety warnings for residents as precautions to keep safe.

In Public Parks and During Holiday Events:

Stay vigilant by avoiding isolated areas

Do not leave valuables unattended

Make sure all vehicle doors are closed and locked

Supervise children closely during picnics or events

On the roads:

Ensure vehicles are roadworthy, including checking spare tyres

Never drive under the influence of alcohol

Maintain safe following distances

Obey speed limits at all times

Always wear safety belts

Report any suspicious activities to TMPD immediately

The City urged residents to enjoy family time in parks and on the roads responsibly.

“Drive sober, secure your belongings, and stay alert. TMPD is here to ensure your safety this festive season,” it said in a statement.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content