Church leader Michael Sandlana denied bail in judge bribery case

Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction within the multimillion-rand International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC), was denied bail on Monday on charges of corruption and money laundering, following his arrest in an operation targeting an alleged conspiracy to bribe a High Court judge.

The ruling by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court orders Sandlana (64) to remain in custody until his next appearance on March 6. The IPHC, one of South Africa’s largest and wealthiest charismatic churches, remains embroiled in a bitter internal conflict. At the heart of the dispute is its leadership and considerable assets. And this criminal case is now set to overshadow the parallel civil litigation.

Nabbed with judge, judge’s son

Sandlana was arrested last month by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team. He was nabbed along with High Court Judge Portia Phahlane, IPHC spokesperson Vusi Ndala, and Phahlane’s son Kagiso. The arrests followed a sting operation that uncovered an alleged plan to influence the outcome of a protracted civil case about IPHC leadership succession.

The state opposed bail, citing Sandlana’s flight risk and potential interference with witnesses. It is alleged that Sandlana offered gratification to Judge Phahlane in exchange for favourable judgements in the church leadership battle. The battle has been fractious since the death of former leader Glayton Modise. Investigators traced the money trail “amounting to millions” of rands between the accused. This is according to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

Co-accused out on bail

Last month Sandlana did not apply for bail, while his co-accused were granted release under strict conditions. Judge Phahlane was granted R50, 000 bail, while Ndala and Kagiso Phahlane were each granted R10, 000 bail. In an unusual step, Phahlane’s bail conditions explicitly bar her from entering the High Court precinct in Pretoria while the investigation continues. All three were ordered to surrender their passports, not contact witnesses, and attend all court proceedings.

Judge barred from court premises

The case had immediate institutional repercussions. The judiciary has placed Judge Phahlane on special leave, distancing the court from the scandal. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks have framed the investigation as a demonstration of principle.

Lt-Gen Siphosihle Nkosi, acting head of the Hawks, said the arrests highlight the agency’s steadfast dedication to combating corruption regardless of position. He vowed that the Hawks would persist in holding accountable anyone who exploits their authority and erodes legal principles.

Sandlana denies the allegations against him. The decision to deny him bail is a significant step in a case that has cast a stark light on the intersection of religious authority, wealth, and judicial integrity in South Africa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content