CIPC deregisters Athletics South Africa

Athletics South Africa (ASA), a national governing body for sports athletics in South Africa, has been deregistered.

ASA reports to South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) and it is affiliated to World Athletics, Confederation of African Athletics, South African Sports Confederation and Olympics Committee.

According to Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) records, ASA was registered in 2006. The last time they filed annual returns was in 2021.

Last filed annual returns in 2021

ASA has seven directors. They are James Moloi, Willie Jacobs, William Mokatsanyane, Shireen Noble, Nontathu Gwadiso, Esther Malema and Mlungisi Mnyengeza.

It also has five non-executive directors. Hendrick Mokganyetsi, Norma Nonkonyana, Sipho Skosana, Jan Verster and Seipati Ranthimo. Sunday World can further reveal that, from 2021 up to 2025, the CIPC sent emails and reminders to the directors asking them to file their annual returns.

Failure to file the returns resulted in the CIPC eventually deregistering ASA.

Sunday World has seen the letter confirming deregistration of ASA. It reads as follow: “The commission hereby informs you that on CIPC publication no 29A in the publication no 2025-299 of 05/02/2025 the above-mentioned company or external company was deregistered in terms of section 82(3) of Companies Act, 2008.”

This news have unsettled the Athletics Clubs in South Africa. However, they indicated that problems have always been there.

Former Transkei Athletics President, Lungisile Molwana said: “This is shocking and it’s painful.

Too many internal problems with ASA

“Unfortunately they have not communicated this to us. But I’m not surprised. There were too many problems with ASA. And we were vocal about them but Moloi and his team didn’t care. Instead we were seen as the bad apples. Now we don’t have a mother body, all because of their big egos.”

Mokganyetsi, the president of Athletics Gauteng North, said: “I am not aware of this, it hasn’t been communicated to us.”

This deregistration took place just three months before the Comrades Marathon. The event is scheduled to take place on June 8 2025.

ASA stakeholders keep mum

The general manager of the Comrades Marathon, Alain Dalais, also reserved his comment.

“The Comrades Marathon Association reserves its comment on this matter. Athletics South Africa should be contacted directly to provide you with responses to your questions below.”

Sfiso Cele from ASA had promised to respond but he failed to do so.

Jessica Choga from SASCOC had also promised to respond. But at the time of publishing she had not done so.

