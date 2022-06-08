City of Ekurhuleni warns public of RDP houses scam

Beware of scammers who walk around promising to fast-track the process of housing allocation, the City of Ekurhuleni warned on Wednesday, after information came to light that desperate home seekers are paying strangers to be on top of the waiting list.

The scammers invite people who have applied for RDP houses to contact them for housing allocation, said Zweli Dlamini, spokesperson for the municipality, assuring that the RDP houses and serviced stands are not for sale.

“The allocation of low-cost housing and serviced stands is conducted through a community consultative process wherein the city and councillors get in contact with the rightful beneficiaries to give them regular updates on the status of their housing allocation,” Dlamini said.

Last year, the human settlements department in Ekurhuleni learned of fake advertisements doing the rounds under the pretense of being issued by the office of the MMC, councillor Lesiba Mpya, who in turn makes arrangements to sell RDP houses.

Mpya distances himself from the scam and urged the public to report similar incidents to the police.

