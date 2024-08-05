City of Joburg calls for probe after EFF regional leader is killed

Police are looking into a possible murder case after Moshe Kgoshi Mphahlele, a councillor for the City of Johannesburg, was shot and killed on Sunday night.

Mphahlele was also the regional deputy secretary of the EFF.

He was shot and killed when members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and a security company were removing people who were occupying private containers illegally in Bramley, Johannesburg, according to Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a community leader after members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and a private security company were reportedly removing the people who are said to have illegally occupied the private containers in Bramley on Sunday,” said Masondo.

“Police received information about a man who was shot and taken to the local clinic. Upon arrival at the clinic, police were shown the body of a man who had a gunshot wound.

“Police have opened a case of murder for investigation.”

City of Johannesburg council speaker Margaret Arnolds said Mphahlele’s death is a tragic loss to the city.

Profound and challenging experience

“Councillor Mphahlele was a dedicated public servant whose life was tragically cut short in an incident that has left us all shocked and deeply saddened,” said Arnolds.

“The circumstances surrounding Mphahlele’s untimely death, allegedly involving members of the JMPD, are currently under investigation.

“It is imperative that a thorough and transparent investigation be conducted to ensure that justice is served and that the truth is brought to light. The speaker, together with the entire council, extends sincere condolences to Mphahlele’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this profound loss. Furthermore, the speaker wishes to extend heartfelt sympathies and support to the EFF caucus in the City of Johannesburg council.”

Continued Arnolds: “Losing a colleague and a friend in such a manner is undoubtedly a profound and challenging experience.

“In these moments of grief, it is crucial for all members of the council and the broader community to come together, uphold the values of justice, and work towards a peaceful and respectful resolution.

“The loss of councillor Mphahlele serves as a sombre reminder of the importance of our collective commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals.

“May councillor Moshe Mphahlele’s soul rest in peace, and may his memory inspire us all to strive for a just and equitable society.”

Matter not enrolled in court

The Sunday World reported a week ago that Mphahlele was under investigation after a case of rape was opened against him at the Alexandra police station.

Masondo confirmed at the time that a case of rape had been opened and that a suspect, aged 38, had been arrested.

Mphahlele was arrested on October 16 and was scheduled to appear at the Alexandra magistrate’s court on October 18, 2023.

Phindi Mjonondwane, the regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said the matter was not enrolled in court last year pending further investigations, and therefore Mphahlele did not appear in court.

Mjonondwane said Mphahlele could not be held in police custody because he was not charged. She said the alleged rape occurred on June 24, 2023.

The identity of the complainant is known to Sunday World.

Mjonondwane said the NPA was waiting for the police to complete investigations before taking a decision on whether to prosecute or not. Mphahlele previously denied that he had raped the complainant.

