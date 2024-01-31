City of Johannesburg to intensify safety for its councillors

The City of Johannesburg has revealed that measures it will put in place to afford its councillors enough protection when they go to public events.

On Monday, Rand Water executive Teboho Joala, along with his protector, was shot dead at an event to donate shoes, uniforms and other school materials to pupils in Zakariyya Park.

Joala, who is also a former African National Congress (ANC) Tshwane regional spokesperson, was fatally shot at the community in front of children, parents and teachers.

During the incident, the chief whip for the City of Johannesburg council, Sithembiso Zungu, and two other people sustained injuries during the shooting.

Reports say Zungu was shot three times, twice in the legs and once in his upper body.

On Tuesday, the city’s speaker, Margaret Arnolds, said Johannesburg will ensure that there is a police presence when the councillors attend events.

Arnolds said they cannot be certain about the danger other councillors are facing.

“We are relying on the investigation of SAPS, so we will hear from them if there is anything [we must do]; we would want to strengthen the security around our councillors, including mayoral committee executives, the mayor and other officials,” said Arnolds.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Johannesburg mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, condemned the shooting.

Lawlessness terrorising society

He said the city’s social services department will provide psychosocial support to the community and children who witnessed the incident.

“This incident once more gives us a shattering impression of the lawlessness and brazenness with which criminal elements terrorise our society,” said Gwamanda.

“To have such a tragic incident occur in broad daylight and in the presence of community members and children is beyond one’s comprehension and belief.

“The senseless killing of people and officials must be brought to an end as a matter of urgency.”

He extended his condolences to the families of the two deceased persons and wished Zungu and the other two wounded victims a speedy recovery.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the shooting is being investigated, and more details will be communicated in due course.

