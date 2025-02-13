‘City of Tshwane is now sparkling clean under new leadership’

Gauteng premier and ANC Gauteng provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi took a veiled swipe at the DA when he said under its new leadership, the City of Tshwane is now sparkling clean and not dirty.

Lesufi said under its new leadership the City of Tshwane is getting better audits and no longer getting qualified audits.

He was speaking on Wednesday during the second day of parliament’s debate on Ramaphosa’s State Of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered last week Thursday.

The Sona debate took place in parliament at the Nieuwmeester Marquee (Dome) in Cape Town.

Back from neglect and misrule

“Our capital city, Tshwane, is back from neglect and misrule. Mr President, I was embarrassed when you hosted your BRICS peers in 2023 in a capital city (Tshwane) that was dirty. Those who were leading did not listen to the workers’ pleas to clean the city.

“The City of Tshwane is sparkling clean now because those who did not want to clean it have been removed. The city is moving away from qualified audits to better audits. Mr President, the city is not only back, better and bolder, the city is ready to roll out the red carpet for your G20 summit peers this year,” said Lesufi.

In October last year, ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya was elected mayor of the City of Tshwane after the ousting of DA’s Cilliers Brink.

Moya’s executive consists of ActionSA, ANC, EFF and GOOD members.

Limpopo premier also took swipe at MK Party DP

Meanwhile, when concluding her speech during the Sona debate, Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba took a swipe at MK Party deputy president John Hlophe over sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by former MK Party Mpumalanga convenor Mary Phadi.

“Let me remind Honourable [Nhlamulo] Ndhlela as I conclude. This government is committed towards fighting gender-based violence… We have a message from the women in Mpumalanga to you to pass to your deputy president [Hlophe]. Women in Mpumalanga say ‘invite us during the day, not at night, because that will be a harassment, and we will report it as sexual harassment’,” said Ramathuba.

Ndhlela is the MK Party national spokesperson.

Allegations of sexual harassment

Last month, Sunday World exclusively reported that on January 16, Phadi sent a letter to MK Party president Jacob Zuma stating that Hlophe invited her to his room at the Capital Hotel in Mpumalanga on August 4 last year to have sex with him.

In her letter, Phadi said when she spurned his sexual advances, Hlophe ran a campaign to discredit her.

According to WhatsApp messages seen by Sunday World, they seem to show Hlophe initiating contact on the night in question, asking to meet Phadi, and her later declining to see him.

