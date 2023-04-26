City Power flags fake tender bid invitation e-mail

City Power is warning consumers about a fake e-mail by criminals who use its logo and name to request for quotations.

The fake e-mail, which has been circulated on numerous platforms, details the provision of materials from City Power business partners and suppliers.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “These scammers who claim to be City Power officials are inviting tender bidders in order to appoint a service provider to supply and deliver Karra 240 Watt PV solar panels for City Power.

“The fake e-mail doing the rounds further asks unsuspecting applicants to contact a Tumiso

Mphuthi on 011 750 2100. This is not a legitimate number for our head office and should not be called.”

Mangena admitted that the Johannesburg power utility has sent out tender bid invitations, saying the scammers are using this legitimate process to their advantage.

“This modus operandi is a complete opposite of how City Power works, as we will not send companies RFQs or tenders directly. All our tenders are advertised on www.etenders.gov.za, or on our website www.citypower.co.za.

“Available tenders can be found by following the above links and checking the tender bulletin, then available bids. RFQs are downloaded directly from the website and submitted to the RFQ box before the closing date and time.”

City Power pleaded with businesses and residents to verify the legitimacy of tender adverts with the tender advice centre on 011 490 7000.

