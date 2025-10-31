City Power slams deliberate destruction of Joburg streetlights ahead of G20 Summit

The City of Johannesburg’s power entity, City Power, has condemned the “deliberate destruction” of streetlights along major routes in the city ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

In a media statement released on Friday, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the streetlights that have been targeted are the ones on the M1 between Southgate and Killarney Bend.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled for November 22 to 23, will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

“City Power strongly condemns the recent and deliberate destruction of streetlights along major routes in Johannesburg. Particularly on the M1 between Southgate and the Killarney bend. These recurring incidents appear to be deliberate acts of sabotage aimed at undermining the city’s efforts to improve public lighting and safety ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit.

Vandalised with no components stolen

“Over the past few months, we’ve made tremendous progress in restoring and maintaining streetlights across the city. This is especially along strategic routes. However, in recent weeks we have observed a concerning pattern where newly repaired streetlights are routinely mowed down or destroyed within days. And without any components being stolen. This suggests that these are not typical cases of theft or vandalism, but intentional acts of sabotage,” said Mangena.

He said on Thursday night, City Power’s executive team conducted a spot inspection along the M1 South. This was done from under the double-decker highway, and found all the streetlights operational.

“These incidents have also been observed along other major routes such as the M2 east & west, Malibongwe, Joe Slovo, and many others. However, this morning, several of those lights that were operational last night had been chopped down, with ABC cables hanging loose. This pattern has become increasingly common and deeply worrying.

“The motive and perpetrators behind these acts remain unknown. But we suspect the involvement of individuals or groups seeking to disrupt service delivery ahead of the G20 event in Johannesburg. Or even those who may stand to benefit financially from such disruptions. Including unscrupulous contractors,” said Mangena.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to urgently intensify patrols and constant surveillance. Particularly along major highways and to prioritise investigations into these incidents. We urge agencies including the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and the South African Police Service.

Calling on law enforcement to help

“As City Power, we spend millions replacing and repairing these lights. It is extremely difficult for us to maintain and repair a fleet of over 300,000 lighting infrastructure across the city. And then have to provide patrol services. That’s why we are calling on law enforcement agencies. For them to ensure that those seeking to undo progress we have made, are arrested. They must face the full might of the law. Particularly now on the eve of the global event,” said Mangena.

“We also call on motorists who use these routes frequently to always be on the lookout. For them to report suspicious activities on 011 490 7900.

“We wish to send a very strong warning to our contractors. Should any of them be found to be involved in this criminal activity, we will take drastic measures. We will ensure that they are criminally prosecuted,” concluded Mangena.

