‘Cleaning of Theledi’s car after his murder raises more suspicions’

New details have emerged in the murder investigation of Nkosinathi Theledi, the former general secretary of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union.

The Sunday World initially reported Theledi’s suspicious death. However, fresh information has cast a more sinister light on the case, raising serious concerns about foul play.

Theledi, 61, was found dead inside his vehicle in Sundra on August 1.

Initial investigations revealed signs of physical trauma, including bruises and bleeding. His two cellphones, wristwatch, and shoes had also vanished.

However, the latest revelations indicate that his car had been meticulously cleaned to remove fingerprints and DNA evidence, further complicating the investigation.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Donald Mdhluli confirmed these new findings in a media statement issued by the office of the provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga.

“We can now confirm that there are suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Theledi’s death,” said Mdhluli.

“The meticulous cleaning of the vehicle is particularly concerning and suggests an attempt to destroy crucial evidence.”

Car tracker service

Theledi’s family reported him missing on July 31, after he failed to reach his destination in Standerton, Mpumalanga, from his home in Gauteng.

Using a car tracker service, the family’s search led to the gruesome discovery in Sundra near Delmas.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene, where Theledi was pronounced dead.

“Our investigators have uncovered that Mr Theledi’s vehicle was cleaned, likely to remove any fingerprints and DNA evidence.

“This act of cleaning the vehicle is unusual and raises many questions about the nature of this crime,” added Mdhluli.

Adding to the complexity, Theledi’s body showed signs of a struggle, with physical injuries suggesting he may have been assaulted before his death.

“The physical trauma observed on Mr Theledi’s body, including bruises and bleeding, points to a violent encounter.

“This, combined with the removal of personal items and the cleaning of the vehicle, indicates that this was not a random act.”

Team of detectives assembled

The police have yet to identify any suspects and are appealing to the public for assistance.

The acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has assembled a team of investigators to handle the case.

“We strongly condemn this incident and are committed to leaving no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice,” said Mkhwanazi.

Theledi’s family remains devastated by his death, suspecting that he was targeted in a calculated hit.

“All we seek is justice. We are relieved to see the police not leaving any stone unturned. My father deserves justice,” said Tshepo Theledi, the spokesperson for the family.

