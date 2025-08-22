Clerk turns state witness in case of Midrand cop who ‘killed’ ex-wife, priest

A Midrand Police Station clerk will turn state witness in the case of a Midrand Police Station detective accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife and her Catholic priest with his state-issued firearm.

Diana Mashabela, 44, who is a clerk at Midrand Police Station, will turn state witness against Detective Sergeant Mokgesseng Jeffrey Moleko, 47.

This information was revealed on Thursday at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court during closing arguments of the state and defence in Moleko’s bail application. The state is opposing his bail.

Moleko and Mashabela are facing two counts of murder and one count of unlicensed possession of ammunition in connection with the murders of Moleko’s ex-wife, Phumla Dladla, 45, and her Catholic priest, Paul Tatu.

Used state-issued gun

Moleko is alleged to have shot and killed Dladla at her home at Sagewood Manor complex in Noordwyk, Midrand. He allegedly used his state-issued firearm on April 27 2024.

Mooleko allegedly shot Tatu with his state gun near the Samrand offramp on the N1 highway on the same day. He was arrested on July 18 2025.

Mashabela is alleged to have aided her colleague Moleko to commit the two murders.

After testimony from the investigating officer, Lt-Col Andile Makhaya, and statutory social worker Thabang Masetoadi, the state and defence presented their closing arguments on Thursday.

During closing arguments, state prosecutor Yusuf Baba said Moleko should be denied bail because he may interfere with state witnesses, as they are known to him.

Baba added that Moleko pre-planned the murders “as per the testimony of the investigating officer supported by the evidence he has secured”.

“His state firearm was used. As a police officer, he is supposed to uphold the law. He had domestic violence orders against him. The fact that it was settled out of court does not lessen the evidence,” said Baba.

He said there are other criminal cases opened against Moleko. And “this also confirms that the applicant has violent tendencies”.

State opposes bail

Baba said Mashabela will turn state witness, and her life may be in danger if Moleko is granted bail.

“The second accused [Mashabela] has given a statement. And she will be used as a state witness…; thus her life may be in danger,” said Baba.

Moleko’s lawyer Adv Deon Pool argued for his client to be granted bail. He said this is because the primary witnesses for the state are police officers who attended the scene. Another is a security guard who heard the shots. Thus, these people cannot easily be intimidated.

“The CCTV footage, ballistic evidence and tracking reports are in possession of the police. They …cannot be interfered with,” said Pool.

Pool said Moleko is not a flight risk and should thus be granted bail.

“His passport is with the investigating officer. He has no financial means to abscond. And he is reliant on family to assist and support him financially,” said Pool.

Pool said Moleko is the primary breadwinner and caregiver for his two minor children. A boy aged 15 years and a girl aged 12 years.

“There is sufficient evidence on record that he assumes his responsibilities in this instance,” said Pool.

Bail decision on Friday

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe postponed the matter to Friday to deliver judgement on Moleko’s bail application.

Moleko remains in police custody.

Meanwhile, Mashabela, 44, appeared separately at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday for her bail application.

Mashabela was arrested on August 11 by police.

She was granted R5, 000 bail after an agreement between the state and defence. Her bail was not opposed by the state.

Her matter was postponed to September 4.

Meanwhile, Makhaya said the four cartridges that were found at the crime scene of Dladla’s murder were tested against cartridges from Moleko’s state-issued firearm, and the results came back positive.

He said this was a confirmation that Moleko’s state-issued firearm is the murder weapon that killed Dladla.

Suspect pleads health problems

Makhaya previously revealed that Moleko and Dladla lived together at their home at the Sagewood Manor complex. They lived together from 2010 until Moleko moved out in October 2019.

Makhaya said Moleko and Dladla have two children together.

During the start of his bail application in July, Moleko, through his lawyer Pool, gave grounds for bail. He said he takes daily medication for blood pressure and depression, which are chronic. Moleko said he can afford R5, 000 bail.

