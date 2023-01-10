‘Coal must form part of mixed energy policy transition programme’

The SACP has called for publicly owned power stations to build sufficient energy generation and supply as the debate over just transition unfolds.

This is one of the key messages that the ANC key alliance partner delivered during the ruling party’s January 8 rally held in Mangaung, Free State at the weekend.

“South Africa must move more decisively in advancing carbon capture and sequestration regarding coal as an input in energy production,” said SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila.

“Given our massive national endowment of the resource, this must form part of our mixed energy policy transition programme, which must include new public-owned power stations to build self sufficiency in electricity generation and supply.”

The party also warned that it will not accept a transition that will lead to the destruction of work and condemning active towns in energy-producing areas into ghost towns.

“The imperialist powers of western Europe, which have been pressuring South Africa to abandon the use of coal in energy production, have in contradiction increased their import of coal in the face of the stinging impact they experienced after unilateral sanctions as part of the US-dominated Nato [North Atlantic Treaty Organisation] against Russia,” he said.

In August 2022, the cabinet adopted a just transition framework. According to government, the move will ensure that the transition leads to a low-carbon economy and address the country’s pressing issues such as unemployment, poverty and inequalities.

