Cold spell forecast for next week as schools reopen

South African students and pupils could not have chosen a more inopportune time to resume classes for the third term than Tuesday. The reopening of schools coincides with alerts issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) regarding an impending cold snap, which may bring snowfall, strong winds, and heavy rainfall.

The frontal system, which has already impacted various regions of the country since Sunday, is anticipated to traverse the nation from Wednesday to Friday. In its advisory, the SAWS cautioned that this cold front would result in a significant drop in temperatures, with potential snowfall in elevated areas. Accompanying this cold front are expected strong winds and heavy rains, which could lead to flooding.

The Northern Cape and Western Cape are projected to be the most adversely affected, with warnings issued for the possibility of snowfall, fierce winds, and substantial rainfall. High-altitude regions in these provinces may experience temperatures plummeting below 10 degrees Celsius, while coastal areas could contend with tumultuous sea conditions characterized by high waves.

Motorists are urged to exercise heightened caution due to wet and slippery roads, as well as strong winds that may pose risks to property and vegetation. The inland provinces, including Free State and Gauteng, are not spared, as temperatures are also predicted to dip to between 7 and 18 degrees Celsius and 6 and 14 degrees Celsius, respectively, from Monday to Thursday, before gradually rising into the 20s.

Mpumalanga is expected to witness a temperature decline to between 13 and 6 degrees on Monday, followed by further decreases to 13 and 17 degrees and 13 and 18 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, before rebounding to 11 and 23 degrees and 13 and 20 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Limpopo will experience chilly conditions tomorrow and Tuesday, with temperatures descending to 6 and 19 degrees, 8 and 21 degrees, and then 8 and 19 degrees on Wednesday, before improving to 7 and 20 degrees and 9 and 24 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

In the North West, relatively warmer temperatures will prevail, ranging from 9 and 20 degrees, 10 and 21 degrees, and 9 and 20 degrees between Monday and Wednesday, while Thursday and Friday will see temperatures fluctuate between 9 and 21 degrees and 11 and 23 degrees.

