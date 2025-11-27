Colleague opens criminal case against Free State premier’s spin-doctor Tshidi Setai

The troubled spin-doctor of the Free State premier is the soup after her colleague went to the police to open a criminal case against her.

Thabang Mokoka, who is the director of media strategy and liaison in the office of premier, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, opened a case of defamation against the controversial spokesperson, Matshediso “Tshidi” Setai.

Mokoka works in the same floor as Setai in the OR Tambo building in Bloemfontein. He decided to open a criminal case at Park Road police station in Bloemfontein last week Friday. In the affidavit, he told the cops that the Setai had defamed him through a WhatsApp message that has circulated extensively on social media. These included WhatsApp groups, among others.

Incriminating WhatsApp messages

Mokoka told police he had seen a WhatsApp message in which he was implicated in allegations linked to a media campaign aimed at destroying Letsoha-Mathae and her husband, Lawrence Mathae. Lawrence is the Speaker of the Mangaung Metro Municipality in the ANC provincial political battles.

Free State police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle confirmed that Mokoka had opened a case against Setai.

“The case you are referring to, was indeed opened on 21 November 2025 at Park Road Police Station. The matter relates to a criminal defamation of character complaint. According to the statement, the alleged incident occurred on 9 November 2025, when the complainant, a 42-year-old male, reported having seen a WhatsApp message in which he was implicated in allegations purportedly linked to the Free State Premier.

“The case is currently under investigation. And as such, we are not in a position to disclose further details regarding the merits of the matter. No arrests have been made. And no one has been charged at this stage. The investigating officer is continuing with the necessary enquiries. And we will engage all relevant parties as part of the ongoing investigation,” said Earle.

She added that police cannot confirm or discuss individuals who may or may not have been approached for statements at the current stage.

Political factions in the ANC

Trouble regarding the case opened by Mokoka is also centred around political factions in the ANC in the Free State. There is a power struggle among the ruling party’s politicians and those who are in government. These include top state officials.

The WhatsApp message that is the bone of contention emanated from the message Setai sent to top Free State businessman, Ben Moseme. The latter is the former organiser of the Mangaung African Cultural Festival (Macufe). He is also the founder of Cultural Urban Festival Africa (Cufa).

Last week Sunday World published the letter wherein Moseme’s lawyers wrote to Setai. In the letter, they demanded that she stops defaming the businessman.

Moseme’s lawyer, Jaco van den Berg of PH Attorneys, instructed Setai to cease and desist. He reminded her that she will be hauled before the court for litigation.

Messages laid bare the feuds

The WhatsApp message to Moseme which was sent by Setai reads as follows: “Hey Montshi…trust you are well. I’m in GP (Gauteng) and met up with some of my media networks over the weekend… They are telling me that you are leading a media onslaught of Dukwana and Polediso against Maqueen and Mathae… And some in yr PR team include Maphalla [Setjhaba] and Mokoka [Thabang] in our office…(sic) didn’t want to believe it because from our last conversation you said you wanted to have nothing to do with FS Politics anymore… But message exchanges they should me (sic) were too overwhelming. Guys when are we really going to fight for the genuine unity of ur Province…this is getting tiresome.”

Setai was given an instruction to issue an apology by Friday last week. And Sunday World can confirm that she had not responded to letter as her deadline had lapsed.

Insiders revealed that Moseme and his lawyers are now preparing to go to the Bloemfontein High Court to institute lawsuit against Setai.

Setai did not respond to our request for her to comment.

