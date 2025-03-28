College shut down as principal refuses to cooperate on rape case

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has announced its decision to deregister Bergview College, an independent school in the Alfred Nzo West Education District, due to concerns over student safety.

The decision follows an incident involving the rape of a seven-year-old learner at the school and the handling of the matter by the school’s management.

Malibongwe Mtima, Eastern Cape education spokesperson, said independent schools are required to provide a safe and secure environment for learners.

School handled the matter in a concerning manner

However, the way Bergview College dealt with the case has been deemed a violation of this requirement.

“A rape case was opened in October 2024 and to this date the matter has not yet made progress. The delays are attributed to the school management. The department is concerned with the conduct of the school principal in relation to his apparent refusal to cooperate with the SAPS,” said Mtima.

He said officials from the department visited Bergview College to deliver a formal notice of deregistration, which school representatives acknowledged by signing.

Shut down effective within 24 hours

“This decision becomes effective within 24 hours. The department will commence the process of placing the learners from Bergview College in other schools in the area,” said Mtima.

It assured parents and students of the safety and well-being of all learners across the province.

He said authorities will now work with relevant stakeholders to prioritise the protection of children in all schools.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said how the school and authorities have handled this case is disgraceful.

In a letter to Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, he claimed that the handling of the matter raised concerns over the protection of children in the education system.

ATM leader condemns incident, demands probe

“The child’s mother has accused the police of failing to act swiftly in investigating the case. Even more troubling is the school’s response. Rather than providing support to the affected family, the school served the child’s parents with a transfer letter. This was done under the guise of relocation.

“In reality, this amounts to an expulsion. A punitive action against a child who is already suffering from an unimaginable trauma. This action is unacceptable and must be reversed immediately,” said Zungula.

He said the principal refused to give his DNA test to rule him out of the situation. This considering that three men were present during this incident.

Zungula said this refusal to cooperate with the investigation is both suspicious and a direct obstruction of justice.

He demanded that the police, in collaboration with the ministry, independently investigate the transfer and handling of this situation. Those found guilty should face immediate disciplinary action and criminal charges.

DNA testing

“Engage with law enforcement to ensure that all relevant individuals on the premises at the time of the incident, including the principal, are compelled to submit to DNA testing.

“Any further refusal must be met with legal consequences. No individual should be allowed to obstruct an investigation of this magnitude,” said Zungula.

Amongst others, he also demanded that this matter be reported to parliament. He detailed the steps that will be taken to stop this kind of situation from happening again.

“It is disheartening that a school, which should be a place of safety and learning, has become a site of horror for this young child,” said Zungula.

