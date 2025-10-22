Collins Letsoalo hired cronies as advisors: teary ex-RAF CFO tells SCOPA

The troubled former Road Accident Fund (RAF) chief executive Collins Letsoalo packed his office with special advisors of yes-men in posts that were never advertised.

This was the startling revelation before parliament’s Scopa Oversight Inquiry into RAF sitting in Cape Town.

A scorned former GM and acting CFO at RAF, Victor Songelwa, who at some point broke down with tears recounting workplace abuse he suffered at the hands of Letsoalo, painted a picture of a CEO who was running amok at RAF.

Among other sins that Songelwa alleges Letsoalo committed was bringing in a culture of staffing his office with “specialists” to cement his tight grip on the organisation.

To make matters worse, none of these posts were advertised, even internally, although several people within RAF qualified and were interested to fill those vacancies.

This is because the intention was to install a regime of a chorus fully behind Letsoalo who went on to make several unilateral decisions and was blamed for collapsing governance at RAF.

Gallery of dubious appointees

“The Acting CEO (Letsoalo, who was later appointed long-term) appointed several specialists in his office. The first batch of these specialists arrived on 4 May 2020: Senior Finance Specialist (Boitumelo Mabusela), Treasury Specialist (Sefotle Modiba), and Change Specialist (Mamphela Hlatshwayo). The Senior Finance Specialist was appointed as the Acting CFO on 2 June 2020 but resigned by May 2021,” said Songelwa.

“The second batch of specialists arrived on 1 June 2020: Communication Specialist (William Maphetha) and Senior Change Specialist (Rodney Mkhabela). Another specialist arrived on 1 July 2020 in the position of Reengineering Specialist (Peter Malele).

“In addition, there was also Specialist: ICT (Pius Lebaka) and Specialist: Security (Stephen Msiza). These Specialists took over critical positions at RAF. Many general managers were ‘pushed out’ of their positions in consequence—either their contracts were not renewed or disciplinary charges were taken against them, not all with merit,” Songelwa continued.

“The changes also resulted in a new position called Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

The Treasury Specialist (Sefotle Modiba) was appointed to act in this position, and he later became an Acting Chief Investment Officer in June 2022. The Acting General Manager of Treasury was appointed to act as CIO around July 2022.”

Obstructionist specialists knuckle down

Songelwa said after Letsoalo’s many specialists took office, interference with existing senior managers’ and executives’ work became the order of the day. “Before the events described above, there was never any interference in my functions and roles as Acting CFO or as General Manager: Finance. “Shortly after the arrival of the first batch of specialists, I was removed from my post as acting CFO on 2 June 2020, and the senior finance specialist was placed in that position on the same day.” Scopa chairperson Songezo Zibi probed Songelwa, asking if any of these “specialists” posts were ever put out for a competitive process.

Songelwa reacted: “These positions were not advertised, but the people that came in did so as advisors in the office of the CEO. If they were advertised, I think some people at RAF would have had an interest in applying.”

Songelwa also testified how claims against RAF started escalating after Letsoalo’s most controversial decision there—the disbandment of the panel of lawyers.

Tears for RAF

Songelwa broke down during the questioning by EFF MP, Veronica Mente, when he was recounting how Letsoalo sabotaged the renewal of his contract at RAF which ultimately ended up with him leaving.

“It was a very easy case to win in court…I won the case and came back to work but after that my life completely changed (to misery) at RAF,” said Songelwa with a shaky voice and teary eyes before stopping abruptly and reaching for his water bottle.

The RAF Inquiry continues.

