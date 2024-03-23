Colon cancer becoming more prevalent among Millennials — study

Early-onset cancer has increased significantly, especially in Millennials. This is compared to 20 years ago, when the average age of those with age-related risks was 50-year-olds.

However, a concerning new age group has emerged: those between the ages of 25 and 29 years. This group’s cancer rates have increased more quickly than those of other age groups.

This is according to Janssen South Africa, which is part of a worldwide group of pharmaceutical companies.

Predictions paint a worrying picture

Confirming the statement is the study conducted by the American Cancer Society. It predicted that in 2024, 7% of deaths and 13% of colon cancers will be detected in persons under 50 years old, which is not normal.

“The growth in younger people contracting the condition is telling,” said Ahmed El Hofy, general manager of Janssen South Africa

Research is being done, according to El Hofy, to determine the reason for the steady rise in colon cancer cases among younger people.

“There has been a steady upward trend that is almost similar to the increasing usage of plastic in almost every part of our lives. Consequently, there has been an increase in the prevalence of micro- and nanoplastics in food and water,” said El Hofy.

Western lifestyle

He further said an overestimated Western lifestyle may be the primary cause of the rise in colon cancer cases among younger individuals.

El Hofy said: “We are becoming more sedentary; our diets have moved too far in the direction of processed foods. And in many ways, that is how Millennials have grown up. In the age where fast food and processed products have come into their own. Likely to the detriment of collective wellness.”

Other cancers that are afflicting younger victims include breast, kidney, pancreas, and liver, amongst others.

Healthy lifestyle is key

“A healthy lifestyle that includes more unprocessed foods, fruit and vegetables, exercise, limited consumption of alcohol. Cutting out vices like smoking — these are the simple rules of thumb that can be the difference between a longer, healthier life and contracting cancer.

“We are able to manage our wellness through the actions we take as individuals. From lifestyle and diet through to individual repurposing. That, coupled with the significant advances that science is making in combating cancer, could bode well for a healthier future.”

