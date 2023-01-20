Commemoration will invoke ultimate Battle of Isandlwana

The epic 1879 Anglo-Zulu war, known as the Battle of Isandlwana where a strong contingent of AmaZulu regiments (amabutho) locked horns with heavily armed British soldiers, is set to be brought to life during the 144th commemoration in eNquthu at the weekend.

Isandlwana, a hill with a distinctive shape, is the historical site of the battle that took place on January 22 1879. It became a major footprint in the history of South Africa, where the Zulu regiments (amabutho) under King Cetshwayo kaMpande equipped with only cowhide shields and spears defeated a heavily armed British troops who had brought their machine guns ready for war.

The endearing scenery of the white-painted stones, which are the actual graves of the fallen British soldiers in the foothills of the mountain, still serves as a constant reminder of the fateful day where, according to historians, when the battle had finally subsided the soil turned red while lifeless bodies of men laid on the ground.

At the heart of the confrontation was a desire by the British to take control of the land under Cetshwayo and to dismantle the Zulu traditional military system, which was met with resistance.

On Thursday, during the symbolic event presided over by the reigning AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini, known as ukhishwa kwamabutho (regiments send-off) in Ondini, the heartland of KwaZulu-Natal, AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi told amakhosi, amabutho, izinduna (traditional headmen) and cultural enthusiasts that the commemoration invokes the ultimate 1879 battle and the implications it had for the Zulu kingdom.

“But always at the forefront of our minds is the glorious victory at Isandlwana, because it was there that the unconquerable spirit of the Zulu nation was born,” explained Buthelezi.

“What happened at Isandlwana changed everything. Isandlwana became a singular moment in history with far-reaching consequences. It earned for our nation unprecedented veneration and rattled the confidence of the greatest colonial power.”

The area of Ondini, commonly referred to as Ulundi, holds sentimental and significant value in the Zulu resistance against white invasion. King Cetshwayo’s royal palace of Ondini, which was set alight by the British troops, was also located on July 4 1879, seven months after the Isandlwana battle.

The act was apparently an instruction from the British generals and the British monarch that Cetshwayo’s power had to be broken after the British were humiliated in the Battle of Isandlwana. In the area also lies the graves of several martyrs and Zulu kings who shaped the course of history.

King MisuZulu, who was accompanied by his wife Queen Ntokozo Mayisela, reminded his subjects that while their forebears had triumphed in the battle, the art of war has changed.

“We must take what is good for us but resist anything that wants to destroy us as a nation. The war is no longer about the spears and the shield, we must inculcate a culture of education, caring for fellow human beings and strive to be selfless. Although we coexist with other nations, we must not be diluted,” MisuZulu said.

Zululand district mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi said plans are under way to leverage the rich history of the region and build a solid heritage tourism.

“We have just received a grant from the provincial government to upgrade the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Airport. Heritage tourism such as this one are a key catalyst for the local economic development. The airport is a key asset which we will use to stimulate the economy,” said Buthelezi.

According to Buthelezi, other plans that will attract international tourists are a proposal by MisuZulu to open royal palaces to the public, so that the visitors can get an inside feel of the royals and the Zulu kingdom.

